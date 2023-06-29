The Russian President said during his visit to the “Friday” mosque in the city of Derbent: “The Patriarch of Russia always assures us that Muslims are our brothers,” and this is the case with us.

Footage showed the Russian President embracing the Holy Qur’an after it was given to him by the imam of the mosque.

Putin emphasized that disrespecting the Qur’an in Russia is a crime, unlike some other countries.

The Russian president said: “Russia has great respect for the Qur’an and the religious feelings of Muslims, and the lack of respect for this holy book in Russia is a crime.”

He noted that this is not common in all countries.

Putin stressed that mutual respect and brotherhood between Christians and Muslims strengthen the unity of the Russian people.

On the morning of Eid al-Adha, a man tore up the Qur’an he was carrying and set it on fire at the Stockholm Central Mosque, the Muslims of Sweden, after the Swedish police granted permission to organize the “protest”.

Swedish police later charged the man with incitement against an ethnic or national group.