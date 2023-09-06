You’re sure the agent got the most out of the equipment yesterday. It has to be, because an Audi A5 is usually just a bit faster than a Mercedes B-class. Nice work, so. It was just a little too much for the brakes. After a chase through Wageningen, the police car caught fire. And that shortly before the retirement of the Mercedes.

You would say that the standard brakes on a Mercedes B-class are not designed for chases, but the police told a few years ago AutoRAI that the brakes have not been adjusted. Even with the increased weight of the car, the brakes would be sufficient for police work.

Incidentally, even the best brakes can catch fire if you stop them immediately after an intense ride without driving them cool. Also, something could have gotten between the hot brakes that caused the fire of the police car, such as a leaf.

The police officers immediately intervened with fire extinguishers and later the fire brigade came to extinguish the house for good. The fire at the wheels could be remedied without the Mercedes B-class completely fiking. The driver of the Audi was also taken away by the police. He allegedly ignored a stop sign and took off.