According to the World Health Organization (WHO)There are around 300 million dogs on the planet and about 70 percent of them do not have a home or owners who meet their needs. Therefore, offering a new opportunity to these friendly four-legged beings is a great relief for the dogs, which, when adopted, can show a lot of affection to their new masters.

This was demonstrated by a golden retriever puppy that went viral for the great show of affection that he gave his new owner after being adopted from a kennel.

The tender video was shared through the social network of Twitter, by user @atr_ahre, who showed the noble reaction of the puppy when he met his new human family.

“This puppy was adopted from a kennel and this was his reaction to his new family”mentions the description of the video which has received more than 28 thousand retweets, and almost 300 thousand likes.

Although no information was provided as to where this puppy was rescued, the reactions of Internet users did not wait, as many were moved by the tender reaction of the golden retriever puppy.

“He has touched me too much, how long has it been since they gave him hugs”, “Crying for unknown puppies is my passion”, were some of the comments from netizens.

In the publication, there were also those who recalled how they adopted their pets and highlighted the importance of contributing to this type of action, of giving a home to an abandoned puppy.