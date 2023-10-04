They abandon a dog who was born with six legs and look for someone to adopt her

Mexico.- It went viral on social networks the funny video of a puppy He joined a mock accident as he began to act.

The video, which has more than a million views, shows a man lying on the ground during a drill.

And the little dog, upon seeing the man, also fell to the ground face up.waiting to be attended to by emergency elements outside the Regional Presidential Delegation building.

Social media users reacted to the dog’s performance and left various comments.

The puppy joined the drill / Photo: Capture



“I love you little dog who takes his role as the dead or injured one very seriously.“. “My love, how intelligent”, “Leave it to me… save my dog”, “Hahaha, how beautiful”.

The little dog deserves an Oscar award / Photo: Capture



Video: Puppy began to act during a crash drill

