A new video of the testimony of nationalist Maxim Tesak Martsinkevich has appeared. On the recording, a man talks about the circumstances of the murders of migrants committed in the 2000s.

Interrogation by investigators was carried out several months before the death of the accused.

The events, according to Tesak, took place in February 2005. Martsinkevich’s accomplice Igor Shuiko asked for help in killing a migrant who worked as a taxi driver.

“We decided to get into the car of a non-Russian driver under the guise of passengers, drive into the yard, and there I had to throw a noose, and Shuiko inflicted several blows with a knife and killed him. To do this, we stopped at the market at Bagrationovskaya. We bought a knife and a clothesline there,” he said.

According to Tesak, in the evening in mid-February, after exercising in the gym, they chose a yard near Karamyshevskaya embankment. The intruders dressed in inconspicuous clothes, and Tesak had a wig with him.

“Let’s go, we caught a taxi near the Molodezhnaya metro station, agreed to go to the Karamyshevskaya embankment. We found a yard in advance, in which there was no lighting and people did not walk. We arrived together, the car stopped,” he continued.

Friends began to act according to the plan, but the taxi driver resisted and the fishing line broke. The driver managed to escape, the nationalists also fled.

On November 12, Izvestia published a video in which Martsinkevich confesses to his first murder. The crime was committed on October 4, 2002.

In December 2018, the Babushkinsky Court of Moscow found Martsinkevich guilty of inciting hatred and enmity, robbery and hooliganism. He was sentenced to 10 years in a strict regime colony. In May 2019, the Moscow City Court recognized the verdict as legal.

In September 2020, 36-year-old Tesak was found dead in solitary confinement in a pre-trial detention center in Chelyabinsk. According to the investigation, he committed suicide.

In October of the same year, an independent examination of the body of Martsinkevich appeared at the disposal of Izvestia. According to the document, Martsinkevich could not independently inflict the wounds that were found on his body. In addition, three suicide notes were found, where Martsinkevich denied his guilt and wrote that he had been broken in a colony in Krasnoyarsk.