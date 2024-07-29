Following the announcement of Nicolas Maduro’s victory in the recent presidential elections in Venezuelaindignation and discontent were not long in coming.

Venezuelans took to the streets to protesttearing down campaign signs and advertisements in protest.

Several videos circulating on social media show protests in Caracas, where citizens shout “Nobody wants him!”, and they call Maduro a dictatorThe election day was marked by allegations of irregularities, which has generated great indignation among Venezuelans.

During the demonstrations, citizens can be seen tearing up advertising posters with the image of Nicolas Maduro and removing regime propaganda from the streets. In some of the videos, protesters can be heard chanting “He will fall” and “Hand over power now!”.

In a sign of the growing tension, in Falcón state, protesters tore down a statue of Hugo Chávez, expressing their rejection of the alleged electoral fraud that has allowed Maduro to be re-elected.

The international reaction was not long in coming. Nine Latin American countries (Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, Peru, Dominican Republic and Uruguay) and the UN have demanded a complete review of the electoral results in Venezuela, reflecting concern about the transparency of the process.

Video: Protests in Venezuela against the reelection of Nicolás Maduro

In a further twist, Venezuela’s Attorney General Tarek William Saab has linked opposition leader Maria Corina Machado to alleged hacking of the electoral system to alter the results. This accusation has added further fuel to the already inflamed political climate in the country.

Protests in Venezuela continue and the situation remains tense, with the people calling for justice and transparency in the midst of a highly questionable electoral process.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Check out THIS LINK their best products

THE DEBATE.

Join the Debate channel community on WhatsApp and receive the most relevant information!