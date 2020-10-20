Abdullakh Anzorov lived in the Madeleine district in Évreux (Eure) with his parents and five little brothers. Russian, native tChechen, he was born in Moscow in 2002. His family left Russia for France when he was five years old and applied for political refugee status, first refused in 2010. A year later, the National Asylum Court finally granted them status. Abdullakh Anzorov last March obtained a residence permit valid until March 2030. Neighbors did not see signs of radicalization in children Anzorov, “like classic teens“, explains a neighbor face to face.



Known to the police for damage to public property and violence in the past, Abdullakh Anzorov had never been convicted. He was unknown to the intelligence services. These latter month he was very active on social media, posting hateful messages on a Twitter account. “The Licra reported in July 2020, a tweet from this person who said ‘Jews are a cursed people, we cannot be in solidarity with these things’. Licra reviews this tweet and decides to report it to Twitter for removal“, explains Me Ilana Soskin, lawyer of the Licra.

