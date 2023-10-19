A used electric car in private lease. Interesting?

A new electric car is not for many private individuals. An important factor is the often high purchase price. Used is already a lot more interesting, but buying can still be a step too far.

In that context, Private Lease with a used electric car is interesting. Mobility Service steps exactly into that gap. Previously, the focus of the well-known lease provider was exclusively on the business market. With this new approach, Mobility Service also comes up with a solution for consumers.

The focus is on pre-owned EVs. In other words, used electric cars. Think of a Tesla Model S, where the favorable addition has now ended after a few years. The nice thing about a Model S is that some models are still equipped with free supercharging. Because Mobility Service remains the owner through the Private Lease construction, free supercharging also remains in effect. A free fast charge quickly saves many tens of euros.

Other candidates include a Hyundai Kona or Kia e-Niro. All electric cars that can now be interesting in Private Lease.

Our Wouter and Sebastiaan from Mobility Service discuss the topic in the video above. How exactly does it work and what can you expect from this new service?

