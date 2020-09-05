#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Emmanuelle Wargon, Minister Delegate to the Minister of Ecological Transition, in charge of Housing, said on Saturday September 5 on franceinfo that “all French people, from next year, will be eligible “ to the Renov Prime for the thermal renovation of buildings. Nearly seven billion euros, as part of the government’s recovery plan, will be devoted to the ecological transformation of homes.

It depends on the income. We help all French people, but we help those who have less. Emmanuelle Wargon, Minister for Housing to franceinfo

“It is normal that those who have the means are helped a little bit and that those who have less means, those who have modest incomes are helped a lot more”, she justified.

The level of the amount of aid will also depend on the type of work to be carried out: “We help what we call simple jobs, change a boiler, insulate its attic, insulate its walls, but we also help what is called global renovation. All of a sudden we do to really improve our home. And in this case, the help is more important “, she detailed.

The scale will be known “by the end of September at the latest”, but the government will make eligible the work started this fall: “You can start making quotes, start work in the fall. We can apply for the premium online as of January 1, 2021 and this work will be taken into account”, assures the minister.