Presumably in the Lázaro Cárdenas Elementary School of Toluca, The act of a teacher has caused controversy and has gone viral on social networks. The event was recorded in videowhich circulates on networks, mainly in TikTokshown at a teacher throwing her students' notebooks on the floor after grading themwhich has unleashed reactions from anger and indignation by the action of the teacher.

In it video that has become viral is observed at teacher sitting in his desk in the classroom surrounded by notebooks that she has to review. While grading his students' assignments, he mentions the name of one of them and throws his notebook on the floor. in front of his desk. The student gets up from his desk and bends down to pick up his notebook and returns to his place in silence.

This action was not an accident, but rather every notebook that the teacher reviews, she throws it on the floorwhich has caused a wave of critics and indignation on the part of users on social networksbecause they claim that it is improper treatment towards their students, they even call it a humiliating action towards minors.

On the other hand, there are those who defend the teacher's controversial actions, arguing that these types of actions contribute to building the character of the students and teach them to assume responsibilities.