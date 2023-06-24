“We are at the general headquarters, it’s 7:30 in the morning … Military sites in Rostov are under control, including the airport,” Prigozhin said in a video clip posted on Telegram as men in military fatigues walked behind him, according to AFP.

Prigozhin said, “We are in the command center of the southern region, and we have taken control of the military facilities and the airport in Rostov,” noting that all military sites in Rostov are under the control of his forces, and considered that what is happening “does not hinder the special operation in Ukraine.”

Prigozhin demanded Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov to meet him in the city, and threatened that he would go to Moscow unless they came to meet him.

Prigozhin confirmed in a previous video his intention to overthrow the Minister of Defense and the Chief of Staff, whom he accused of giving orders to bomb his forces and sacrificing tens of thousands of men in Ukraine.

And communication sites and “Telegram” channels published videos showing vehicles and tanks stopping in front of the Russian Ministry of Defense building in Rostov.

Sources from Rostov reported that unidentified persons in military camouflage uniforms surrounded the headquarters of the Southern Military District, the main headquarters of the Ministry of Interior and the city administration building.