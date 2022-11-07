Tamaulipas.- Being a teacher is not an easy job, because it requires patience, love and a lot of knowledge to be able to make the most restless students work in class, that is why a young teacher from Tamaulipas shared a foolproof method for all hyperactive little ones to show more interest in school.

This was shown in TikTok the teacher Areli (@a_gh.17)who for a few weeks has gained a lot of popularity on the social network for her great beauty and above all for the love she expresses for her profession as a first grade primary school teacher.

One of the most viral videos that the teacher has shared is one where she shows a method so that the most restless students can pay attention and work in class.

In the recording that already has more than 2 million reproductions, the teacher Areli shows how putting a rubber band between the front legs of the students’ chair makes the restless children remain seated, since this serves as a game while they carry out their exercise.

According to the young sample from Tamaulipas, this method has very good results, since it makes restless students stay in their place and work.

In response to the publication, some Internet users thanked the teacher for applying this type of teaching strategy to her students, since they regretted that not all teachers have the skills to teach children with different attention problems.

“Thank you for being empathic, my son’s teacher lacks that and patience”, “very good companion, congratulations”, were some of the comments.