Gabriel Boric, he President of Chile I star in a fun moment in the city of Punta Arenas, after he decided to ride a children’s slide in a public park. The event was recorded on video.

According to Chilean media, the funny incident occurred this Saturday during the president’s visit to his hometown. Gabriel Boric will participate this Sunday the 7th in the Constituent Council voting.

During his visit, the president of Chile decided to have a fun time, without thinking that one of the games would lead him to live an uncomfortable moment.

The moment was captured by one of the town’s inhabitants, who managed to document how President Gabriel Boric and his partner Irina Karamanos play in the park.

Despite the fact that the president and his partner were aware that they were being filmed, Boric did not hesitate to get on the game to jump down the slide, without expecting that he would get stuck.

In the recording you can see how Boric struggles to get out of the slide, as it can be seen how he kicks and makes other movements to push himself out.