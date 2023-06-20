President E.Emmanuel Macron caused controversy in France by drinking a bottle of beer in one gulp with Toulouse rugby players after they clinched the national league title at the weekend.

A video broadcast on social networks and on television shows Macron, 45, receiving a bottle of Corona andn the Toulouse dressing room after the final held on Saturday at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis.

After being urged to drink it down, the centrist president empty the bottle in 17 seconds amid cheers and shouts from the coaching staff and the Toulouse players, who beat La Rochelle 29-26.

Although Macron is a sports fan and often visits the locker rooms of French teams, such as during the World Cup final in Qatar when Argentina defeated France, this image did not leave him indifferent.

“Toxic masculinity in political leadership in an image,” he criticized on Twitter the environmentalist deputy Sandrine Rousseau.

The pro-government deputy Jean-René Cazeneuve nevertheless defended that it is simply a “president sharing the joy of 23 players and participating in their traditions.

Emmanuel Macron seeks to relaunch his mandate and his image after his unpopular pension reform sent his popularity to near its lowest level.

But associations and doctors specialized in the fight against addictions ccriticized that the president was shown drinking a beer in one gulpwhen he should be setting an “example with healthy behavior.”

According to the Ministry of Health in a 2021 note, alcohol consumption is linked to the death of almost 49,000 people a year.

AFP