The president of Argentina, Javier Mileicompletes its first week in government this Sunday, marked by the announcement of a harsh fiscal adjustment plan in which some campaign promises have been put on hold and whose impact on social mood is a factor of concern.

There will be multiple cuts in public spending, including the reduction of state subsidies for public services and transport, the end of public infrastructure works and the reduction of public administration staffing.

And it is feared that state salaries, pensions and aid to vulnerable sectors will lose in real terms against high inflation, which already stood at 160.9 percent year-on-year in November, with projections of monthly rates of 20 to 40 percent until February. .

Badly received

Meanwhile, the club's presidential elections take place this Sunday. Boca Juniors and the President was present.

The Argentine Justice put an end to marches and countermarches in the elections of

Boca and decided to vote on Sunday, in a confrontation between the fans' idol, Juan roman riquelme, and the former president of the nation and the club Mauricio Macri.

The election was enabled on Monday night, when a court revoked a first instance ruling by the judge Alejandra Abrevaya, that he had suspended him due to a complaint from the opposition regarding alleged irregularities in the list of qualified members.

The Nation of Argentina, newspaper attached to the GDA group, reported that upon his arrival, the country's president was whistled at and insulted.

“There were moments of tension when President Javier Milei voted in Boca, after 10 in the morning. Adjuster! was one of the cries that were heard the most,” the newspaper said.

