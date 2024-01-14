In the last few hours, a scandal exploded in the Colombian training footballafter a controversial video of a president and several players of the Real Vallecaucano rebuking and attacking a referee in the National Coffee Cup.

A man, who appears wearing a black cap and white t-shirt, begins to argue with the referee and insults him before the eyes of several of his players, who are not older than 18 years of age.

In the midst of tension, the judge repeatedly tells him “I'm not doing anything to you,” but the president continues to rebuke with threats: “Stand then like a man,” He tells her with an offensive posture.

In another fragment of the video you can see when the man and several players begin to attack him and force him to run. The referee is caught and surrounded and receives a savage attack with fists and kicks.

Shame. The players of the Real Vallecaucano youth team, led by their coach, together beat a referee. This deserves a serious sanction from Difutbol. pic.twitter.com/hP8EyHDR8R — Live Goals (@golesendir_) January 14, 2024

The events would have occurred on January 9 during the National Coffee Cup which was held in the city of Pereira.

Faced with this unfortunate situation, the Amateur Division of Colombian Football has not yet commented on the events and is expected to take drastic measures and sanctions against the Real Vallecaucano club.

President of Real Vallecaucano speaks out about the video

Through a video, the man who rebukes and attacks the referees apologized to the country for the embarrassing moments he starred in in the National Coffee Cup.

“I feel sorry for everyone for what has happened. I take this opportunity to apologize and forgive all the people inside and outside of football, especially the referees and their families for the attacks, the Valle del Cauca league, the Risaralda and to Colombia,” he said.

And he added: “What I did was not good, I reflect, I apologize. I deeply regret what I have done, I can only ask for forgiveness.”

