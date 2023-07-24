Video: presenter and former Premier player faints on broadcast

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Journalist faints on broadcast.
Journalist faints on broadcast.
It happened before the Milan vs. Real Madrid.
real Madrid beat AC Milan 3-2 in their first game of this preseason held at the emblematic stadium Rose Bowl in Pasadena (California, United States).
Federico Valverde He scored two goals in the 57th and 59th minute that matched the many previous English milanistas Fikayo Tomori at 25 and the young Argentine luka romero in 42.
Fright
Vinicius Jr.., who had come on as a substitute at half-time, finished off the comeback scoring White’s third goal in minute 84 and unleashing jubilation among the 70,814 spectators present, who supported Madrid almost unanimously.
But before the game a delicate moment occurred, when the commentator and exporter Shaka Hislop passed out, while on the stream.
His partner helped him and asked for help from the paramedics, who attended to the emergency almost instantly.
Hislop played in the Premier League, he began to wobble and ended up falling to the grass of the stadium.
It is not known how he is after the incident.
