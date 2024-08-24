The Czech Tomas Soucek and captain Jarrod Bowen put West Ham, managed by Spaniard Julen Lopetegui, into orbit on Saturday, and after emerging victorious from Selhurst Park (0-2), they earned their first points of the season against Crystal Palace.

West Ham started the season with a defeat at home to Aston Villa but got off to a good start by beating Austrian Oliver Glasner’s side. Two goals in five minutes gave Lopetegui his first points and for an hour he barely troubled Dean Henderson.

Lucas Paqueta celebrates with Soucek. Photo:AFP Share

The opening goal came in the 67th minute when Aaron Wan Bisaka stole the ball and ran almost the entire length of the pitch until he found Jarrod Bowen who passed to Lucas Paquetá. The Brazilian failed to finish and Glasner’s team’s defence cleared the ball. It fell to Soucek who fired a precise shot past Dean Henderson.

And later, in the 72nd minute, Lopetegui’s team sealed their first victory thanks to Jarrod Bowen who received a pass from Max Kilman after a superb solo run.

Emergency with fans

One of the images of the match was taken during the celebration of Soucek’s goal, where he went to celebrate next to a stand. There, the pressure from the fans caused the advertising barrier to give way and fans fell on top of each other, with no reported consequences.

Soucek did not hesitate to assist a ball boy, a minor who was trapped under the advertising board. The players themselves then called for medical assistance.

