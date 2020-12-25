A video of Anushka Sharma has surfaced, in which she is seen walking out with her dentist. In this video, Anushka is seen in black dress, in which her baby bump is also being flaunted.

Many photos and videos of this occasion have appeared on Anushka Sharma’s fan page. Keeping an eye on safety from Corona, Anushka was wearing a mask. It is said that Anushka went to her dentist, where she was captured on camera while exiting. During this, she is seen sitting in her car leaving the clinic fast.



Anushka is going to become a mother in the next month i.e. January. This is the first child of Virat Kohli and Anushka, both of whom are very excited. Many photos and videos of Anushka in Baby Bump have also appeared before.



Recall that during lockdown, Anushka and Virat shared the joy of becoming a mother on social media with their fans, after which Virat had told that Anushka will give birth to her child in January.