Three fireworks explosions registered in Tultepec and Zumpango, the State of Mexico left at least ten injured this Tuesday afternoon.

Two of the mishaps occurred in the La Saucera area, in Tultepec, and one more explosion occurred in San Pedro de La Laguna, in Zumpango.

According to reports from the Secretary of Security of the State of Mexico, in Tultepec, the first mishap occurred around 4:00 p.m. where three people were injured and minutes later, another explosion was recorded in the same municipality, where six state police officers were injured who were in the area.

The events occurred in a fireworks workshop, with general permit 2404, where elements of the state and municipal Police, state and municipal Civil Protection, the Emergency Service of the State of Mexico (SUEM), Firefighters and various aid bodies.

Until now, Nine people injured and damage to property are reported due to the explosion in Plot 631, of the La Saucera area, of the Ejido de Tultepec.

The injured were transferred to nearby hospitals, such as ISSEMyM Ecatepec, the Zumpango High Specialty Regional Hospital (HRAEZ) and private hospitals.

On the other hand, this same Tuesday afternoon, but in the municipality of Zumpangothere was another explosion of a powder magazine in San Pedro de La Laguna, which left a person injuredwhich was transferred by its own means to the High Specialty Regional Hospital of Zumpango (HRAEZ).

The mishap in this town occurred around 2:30 p.m. this Tuesday, on Avenida Cuautitlán on the corner with Insurgentes. The incident was reported through the Command Center, and elements of Municipal Public Security, Firefighters and Civil Protection, among other corporations, arrived at the scene.