In the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart you can see a lot of special models from the brand. If Porsche has to put a car of every model and type in that space, the museum is too small. Porsche therefore has a secret storage facility that contains at least one copy of all road models. A bit like how you used to save the tastiest bag of chips for yourself and hand them out. Normally no one is allowed to snoop around the warehouse, but this time they are.

Each car also has a Porsche Museum sticker. It is therefore possible that they rotate from there with cars in the museum. It's no surprise that there are plenty of gems in Porsche's secret stash. In addition to the street models, there are also a number of racing cars in storage. Our British colleagues took a look at the paradise for every Porsche enthusiast. View the images below.