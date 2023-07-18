He might have wrapped it nicely as an educational moment for the viewers: ‘What if a police officer speeds? GOES WRONG!?’. But the popular police vlogger Jan-Willem honestly admits that he is wrong. He was picked off the highway by a colleague in the night after a shift where he drove 51 km / h too fast.

Police vlogger Jan-Willem has to hand in his driver’s license like everyone else and the public prosecutor is going to come up with a punishment. So he may now have to take an EMG course at the CBR with the other speed drivers. He may also have to appear before a judge. But he also receives a written reprimand from his employer because of his position.

The cop’s videos also regularly appear on TopGear, especially when he (or a colleague) catches speeders and confiscates driver’s licenses. He also says honestly: ‘I think it’s so neat, honest and transparent that I also tell if I’ve done something wrong and when I have to pay for it’. For the time being, the vlog agent will do his job as a co-driver or on a bicycle.