State of Mexico.- On the morning of April 1, an incandescent fireball was captured illuminating the slopes of the Popocatépetl volcano, which in perspective appeared as if it were swallowed by the crater of the volcano.

the awesome video was shared on social media, causing astonishment among Internet users. The recording shows how the object falls from the sky, illuminating everything in its path and then disappears, because the immense size of Popocatepetl blocks the camera’s range of vision.

Despite this, no impact of any celestial body on Mexican territory was reported.

Popocatepetl Activity

This Friday Popocatépetl presented some activity, since during the last 24 hours it presented 29 low-intensity exhalations, followed by water vapor, gas and ash release, reported the National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred).

In its bulletin, the prevention authority reported that, due to volcanic activity, the warning traffic light would be placed in Yellow Phase 2.

Likewise, the civil protection authorities requested that, in the face of the ash fall, to close doors and windows, as well as to use a face mask or a human handkerchief to avoid breathing in the particles.