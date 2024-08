The Catholic asked the faithful to pray for the 62 victims of the plane crash in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo

Pope Francis asked this Sunday (Aug 11, 2024) for prayers for the 62 victims of the plane crash in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo. “We pray for the victims of the tragic plane crash that occurred in Brazil”said the Catholic before the crowd of faithful in St. Peter’s Square, in the Vatican.

