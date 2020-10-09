Actress Poonam Pandey has been in the news for her marriage and then for getting an FIR for domestic violence on her husband Sam Bombay. Actually, now Poonam Pandey has posted a romantic video with Sam on social media which is becoming very fast viral. While sharing the video, the actress wrote in the caption – ‘Mr. and Mrs. Bombay.’

In the video, Sam and Poonam are seen talking to each other. Where Sam asks Poonam how your head is so small. On which Poonam responds to her husband and says, because your head is big. In the video, both are seen talking to each other in a very loving manner. Which shows that the tension between the two is now over.

Explain that the actress had accused her husband Sam Bombay of assaulting her within a few days of marriage. Not only this, Poonam Pandey had also filed an FIR against her husband, but later she withdrew her complaint. However, now everything is fine between the two. About which the actress herself gave information and her social media account is also saying something similar. Actually, Poonam Pandey has recently shared a video with Sam Bombay, in which she is seen in a very romantic style.

Significantly, after marriage, Poonam Pandey went on a Goa honeymoon with husband Sam Bombay. Where he filed a case of assault on Sam Bombay. The actress accused Sam of domestic violence, physical torture and threats.

Not only this, the actress said that her husband hit her so hard that she was brain-damaged. However, after this, the actress said that everything is fine between the two. To which her husband Sam Bombay also reacted and talked about resolving the dispute among themselves.