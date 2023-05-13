Saturday, May 13, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video: Police worried about screams of ‘damsel’; she turned out to be a desperate goat

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 13, 2023
in World
0
Video: Police worried about screams of ‘damsel’; she turned out to be a desperate goat


close

The goat’s moan sounded like the word ‘help’.

The goat’s moan sounded like the word ‘help’.

A farmer explained why the animal made such alarming sounds.

“Help! Help!!”, the cries of “help” “help” were from a woman. Or at least that’s what a person in Ened, Oklahoma (United States) believed, who called the Police to help a woman who was supposedly in danger.

(You can read: Uncertainty and chaos: this is how the end of Title 42 lives on the border between the US and Mexico)

See also  Black History in America: The Rebels

Police officers David Sneed and Neal Storey left for the location they were told, a farm.

The moment when they arrived at the rural property was recorded on the body video camera of one of the uniformed officers and when he assured: “I think it is a person.” In fact, while running, what appeared to be a human could be heard asking for help.

The officer even assured after hearing the scream again: “That’s a person.”

But things are not as they seem. While the police officer kept running and was almost out of breath, his partner arrived first at a house with a corral, and said to him in surprise: “She’s a goat.”

(Also read: Judge blocks Joe Biden’s measure that allows releases at the border)

Meanwhile, the goat continued to wail and the first mate laughed and admitted, “It is.”

One of the local workers explained that the animal was upset because they separated it from another goat.

The farm owner, after being informed about the situation, said that he has a strange goat.

More news from EL TIEMPO

Tragedy: Boxer won strong fight, then collapsed and died

See also  One person died and two were injured in a house fire in the Lipetsk region

Pope Francis makes a worrying call for the low birth rate and proposes a solution

Why is Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba’s trip to Guatemala key for Ukraine?

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Video #Police #worried #screams #damsel #turned #desperate #goat

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
➤"Magaly TV, the firm” LIVE, TODAY May 12 on ATV: Magaly Medina honors "Clavito and his chela"

➤"Magaly TV, the firm” LIVE, TODAY May 12 on ATV: Magaly Medina honors "Clavito and his chela"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result