Video: Police worried about screams of ‘damsel’; she turned out to be a desperate goat

“Help! Help!!”, the cries of “help” “help” were from a woman. Or at least that’s what a person in Ened, Oklahoma (United States) believed, who called the Police to help a woman who was supposedly in danger.

(You can read: Uncertainty and chaos: this is how the end of Title 42 lives on the border between the US and Mexico)

Police officers David Sneed and Neal Storey left for the location they were told, a farm.

The moment when they arrived at the rural property was recorded on the body video camera of one of the uniformed officers and when he assured: “I think it is a person.” In fact, while running, what appeared to be a human could be heard asking for help.

The officer even assured after hearing the scream again: “That’s a person.”

But things are not as they seem. While the police officer kept running and was almost out of breath, his partner arrived first at a house with a corral, and said to him in surprise: “She’s a goat.”

(Also read: Judge blocks Joe Biden’s measure that allows releases at the border)

Meanwhile, the goat continued to wail and the first mate laughed and admitted, “It is.”

One of the local workers explained that the animal was upset because they separated it from another goat.

The farm owner, after being informed about the situation, said that he has a strange goat.

More news from EL TIEMPO

Tragedy: Boxer won strong fight, then collapsed and died

Pope Francis makes a worrying call for the low birth rate and proposes a solution

Why is Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba’s trip to Guatemala key for Ukraine?

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL