Drifting on a roundabout is not allowed here, but also in Poland, for example, the Policja is not very happy if you show your vehicle control. Below you can see how the driver of an FSO Polonez starts a drift, but is almost immediately caught by the police. Nice Sjaak, you would think, but the bystanders give the driver of the FSO a helping hand. We officially disapprove of this.

Because it just leaves a zebra crossing at the roundabout. The spectators suddenly all have to go to the other side of the road. The horde of car enthusiasts blocks the police car, which sounds a frustrated siren. By the time the officers have cleared the crowd, the FSO has already left. It is not known whether the driver actually escaped.