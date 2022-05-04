Talk about a morning mood. A driver in Phoenix, USA, apparently fell asleep at the wheel of a stationary car, blocking a through road. When the police came to investigate, the man woke up and started ramming police cars in front of and behind him.

The driver, who had just woken up, then chose the harepath, which gave the police a good opportunity to use the Grappler. This is a gadget that we first saw in 2016. The gadget has been in use at various police stations since 2018 and, according to the manufacturer, more than 400 arrests have already been made thanks to the Grappler.

The operation of the Grappler is quite simple. A fork with some sort of net in between sinks forward and sticks out in front of the police car. The agent must get one of the wheels of the car to be stopped between the forks. Once the wheel hits the net, the wheel gets tangled. Below you can see the system in action.