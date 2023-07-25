If you ever overtake a police car and you meet it again ten minutes away, it hasn’t overtaken everyone very hard inside. Then it’s probably a colleague, because those police cars look quite similar. A case of hare and tortoise. Or the police secretly took a shortcut along the highway. You can see the cut through in the video at the bottom of the page.

In the case of the video below, the officers are driving on the A50 near Arnhem. They have to go to a car fire on the other lane. If you neatly follow the road at that point to turn around, you first have to get onto the A12 and then turn around at an exit to get back. If you missed the first exit to the A12, you even have to take an exit twice and then you are on the road for fifteen minutes.

The shortcut on the A50 on Google Maps | Photo: © Google

The police, ambulance and fire brigade are often in too much of a hurry to make a 15-minute detour, so a tactical emergency crossing (CADO) is placed in some places. In this case, the crossing is freely accessible and makes a nice scenic route through the woods, but often it’s just stretches of asphalt between lanes.

You can recognize them by the red sign

Sometimes such an emergency crossing is freely accessible (but not legal to use as a civilian), but sometimes there is a piece of guardrail that can fold up like a barrier. Red signs with the word CADO indicate that there is a shortcut. Sometimes the shortcuts are also used to divert traffic if the highway has to be closed due to an accident.

Rijkswaterstaat gives TopGear Nederland some extra explanation about the shortcuts: ‘These are constructed in consultation with the emergency services. We then jointly look at where the arrival times are too long and how we can shorten them. The emergency roads at Rijkswegen are managed and maintained by us.’ Watch below how the agents take the shortcut.

The police shortcut along the highway (from 6:50)