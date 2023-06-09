United States.- The impressive video that was captured by the camera of a Las Vegas policeman was broadcast on social networks, where an alleged UFO.

The camera recorded the alleged UFO landing in Las Vegasresidents called the police about a “non-human” couple between 2.4 meters and 3 meters tall with huge eyes in the courtyard, describing the alleged “aliens“.

In the video a bright green light is seen crossing the sky and minutes before, a resident called to report about sighting of an “alien”.

According to the recording, the UFO He was seen at 11:50 p.m. on the night of April 30.

Police Report Indicates UFO Shined Brightly and moved across the sky, due to this inexplicable phenomenon, the police launched an investigation.

Police record UFO in Las Vegas and claim they saw aliens

Regarding a person’s call about sighting of an “alien”, indicates that it was like a person 8 feet tall (2.4 meters) and another that is inside a patio, who were looking at him. He indicated a dispatcher.

“They look like aliens to us. Large eyes. they have big eyes. Like, I can’t explain it, and big mouth, they have glowing eyes and they’re not human. They are 100% non-human.”

However, the police, upon arriving at the complainant’s house, reported that they also saw a bright suspicious object in the sky moments before. The other family members agreed that they had seen something similar in the sky.

