The impressive video that was captured by the camera of a Las Vegas policeman was broadcast on social networks, where an alleged UFO.
The camera recorded the alleged UFO landing in Las Vegasresidents called the police about a “non-human” couple between 2.4 meters and 3 meters tall with huge eyes in the courtyard, describing the alleged “aliens“.
In the video a bright green light is seen crossing the sky and minutes before, a resident called to report about sighting of an “alien”.
According to the recording, the UFO He was seen at 11:50 p.m. on the night of April 30.
Police Report Indicates UFO Shined Brightly and moved across the sky, due to this inexplicable phenomenon, the police launched an investigation.
Regarding a person’s call about sighting of an “alien”, indicates that it was like a person 8 feet tall (2.4 meters) and another that is inside a patio, who were looking at him. He indicated a dispatcher.
“They look like aliens to us. Large eyes. they have big eyes. Like, I can’t explain it, and big mouth, they have glowing eyes and they’re not human. They are 100% non-human.”
However, the police, upon arriving at the complainant’s house, reported that they also saw a bright suspicious object in the sky moments before. The other family members agreed that they had seen something similar in the sky.
