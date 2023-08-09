The idea behind ‘car sharing’ is not necessarily that you get your car back in parts. Yet that is the case here with this Tesla Model Y, which was rented in the US via the Turo app. After a rapid chase, the Tesla is stopped by police force.

Police in the state of Arkansas receive a report of two Teslas racing on the highway. When the officer in the camera car arrives at the scene, one of the two cars abruptly takes the exit. The other drives on, and the chase is on.

The pursuit of the Tesla Model Y requires the necessary horsepower

It takes a while for the cop to catch up with the Tesla in his Dodge Charger. After the driver passes stationary traffic at high speed and seems unconcerned about a spike mat on the asphalt, the officer tries to stop him twice with a PIT maneuver. The Model Y turns out to be a stable machine and just rolls straight on, but the third time it hits.

After a spin, the driver rams the camera Charger into the guardrail and then threatens to take off. Another officer puts his SUV bumper in the side of the Tesla and ends the pursuit. The two occupants were arrested and charged with the traffic violations committed, plus drug possession. The driver, too young to use the app under Turo rules, turned out to have persuaded his older cousin to rent the Model Y for him.