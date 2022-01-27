After a busy week with many kilometers, it sometimes happens that the interior of your car is no longer in showroom condition. Take comfort in the fact that it could all be much worse, as this Volkswagen driver proves in Germany. The police plucked the car off the road during a check and ordered the owner to clean the car. They even set a deadline.

The Essen police report: ‘This car was spotted last Friday (January 21) during a traffic stop. Emergency services were the first to notice the driver’s unusual posture, who was sitting very close to the steering wheel. The driver had stored a number of items and rubbish in the car.’ And then they say it nicely.

The German police rightly considered the waste at the driver’s feet to be particularly dangerous. If something gets behind the brake pedal, you can’t brake properly. The violations were noted and the driver was given a deadline when the car must be safe again. We bet that the driver on the spot had to throw some things away in order to be allowed to prosecute, but that is not reported. The amount of any fines is unknown.

VIDEO: Too big mess in car