Mexico City.- A member of the Banking and Industrial Police (PBI) attached to the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) was shown in a video in which she claims to have immunity from complaints against her.

The incident occurred on August 28 at the Civic Court of the Álvaro Obregón Mayor’s Office after the police referred a young man of around 26 years old for smoking a cigarette that appeared to be marijuana in public, reported the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC).

While they were waiting to be served, he wanted to go to the bathroom, but the officer asked him to wait for one of his colleagues to arrive to accompany him. “This situation generated a confrontation between the person referred to him and the officer. Faced with this fact, the uniformed officer responded aggressively, a situation that was recorded on video,” said the SSC. In the video, captured by the detainee, the police officer identified as M. Arias warns him to leave him or she will take him away and that her partner will take him to the dance.

“Your complaint does to me what the wind does to Juarez: (…). Do you know how many I have? You have no idea, and what happens? Nothing, you think they pay attention to them, no, the same thing happens here, did they pay attention to you?” he warns.

“Your word is not worth more than mine, is it?” she asks. “Surely not,” the man answers. “There it is,” the officer confirms. It is presumed that the police are assigned to the Plateros Sector. The SSC reported that it has initiated a process for the suspension of the police while they conclude the investigations that they will carry out on the case.