A woman was the victim of police abuse this Sunday in Argentina during a traffic control of a group of motorcyclists. The woman was insulted and physically assaulted by a traffic officer who intercepted her along with other bikers.

That was what happened.

insult and aggression

In a recording that went viral in the last few hours, it can be seen how, in the midst of the tumult of security force agents and motorcycle drivers, one of the officers insulted a young woman and yelled at her: “Shut your mouth, dirty! Get out there and shut the fuck up!”

Immediately after and before the astonished gaze of those present, the policeman slapped the victim in the face, who furiously chased her aggressor to rebuke him.

The scene of police violence was experienced in the early hours of this Sunday at the height of the so-called Bernal Triangle, where the municipalities of Quilmes and Avellaneda, in Argentina, adjoin.

A witness recorded the moment in which, in the middle of a check on motorcyclists who were circulating through the streets of that area, a policeman -who was later identified as sub-assistant officer Leandro Meza, who worked at the 2nd police station. de Bernal – spoke face to face with one of the drivers.

“Who the hell do you think you are? If I tell you stop, stop. Did you hear?” the officer told one of the motorcyclists.

Bernal Triangle: A police officer beat a young man in the middle of a control operation. The agent, who served at the Bernal Police Station, was preventively disaffected. pic.twitter.com/kAh1kfflat – @diarioconurbano (@DiarioConurbano) October 31, 2022

It was then that the woman, identified as Débora Esquivel, with her helmet in hand, approached the cash and tried to take his arm.

“Shut your mouth, dirty!”, The officer replied and, after a cross between the two of them, finally the man slapped the young woman on the left side of her face.

“Get out and shut your mouth!” said the man wearing a vest with the inscription of police.

Out of her mind, the woman chased the aggressor and rebuked him, while the cash tried to move her away with his arms: “What are you hitting me? Who are you to hit me?”

The Ministry of Security reported that the police officer who hit the young woman during the police operation was immediately removed from service and that Internal Affairs is already intervening to investigate what happened.

motorcycle caravans

According to a young man who usually participates in motorcyclist caravans, “we experience these kinds of violent acts by the Police every day.”

“I was hit by a patrol car about two months ago while we were walking through La Plata and they had to put screws in one of my legs,” said another young man named Tomás.

Motorcyclists denounce that they are persecuted by the authorities and that they have to face all kinds of insults.

“While you are walking alone, the Police ask you for your documentation and that seems fine to me. The issue is when more than two motorcycles go, they take it as if we were making riots, “said a young man who identified himself as Juan and who said that they usually go out to ride a motorcycle in a caravan with others. motorcyclists because they take it “as a sport”.

Motorcyclists have reported several attacks by the authorities.

However, for some time now, residents of the sector where the events occurred have denounced through social networks alleged inconveniences and excesses generated by dozens of motorcyclists who gather to circulate on streets and important avenues.

As La Nación, from Argentina, learned, they are groups that are dedicated to piques at different points.

In fact, the police attack on the woman occurred during one of the special operations to dissuade this type of caravan.

According to police information, the woman and her companions were intercepted when they were traveling on a motorcycle without obeying the orders given to be identified. For which they were arrested on charges of disobedience and resistance to authority.

