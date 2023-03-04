Zapopan, Jalisco.- Zapopan municipal police were denounced in social networks for allegedly arrest and hit still man in street situation in Jalisco.

According to a complaint, the cops knocked down a man who walked on the side of Lopez Mateos Avenue almost at the crossroads of Mariano Otero.

“With excessive use of force”, the man was shot down and was later allegedly beaten by the uniformed of the Police station of zapopan.

“Immediately they began to beat him without justification apparent. It appears she ended up unconscious,” they wrote in the complaint.

The DEBATE team consulted the Zapopan governmentwho mentioned that the information was turned over to the Investigation and Internal Supervision Directorate.

“Referring to the video that circulates on social networks where elements of the corporation are observed in an alleged act against a person in a street situation […] the Zapopan Public Security Police Station reports that the information was turned over,” they explained. See also Last minute! Saúl 'Canelo' Álvarez loses against Dmitry Bivol in Las Vegas

A photograph of the Zapopan Police Station unit is attached to the evidence in the social media complaint.

just behind the police unit you will find a panic button of the Urban Shield of Jalisco.

While a video, which is presumably when the man is already on the ground, you can see two uniformed men dragging the man towards the doors of their unit.