We received this special video in our inbox this morning. Last week, the Utrecht police encountered a driver who took an exit at ‘increased speed’ and then took off. The agents in the VW Touran go after the speeding driver and perform a measurement with a laser: 49 km/h too fast. Just not enough to take the driver’s license. And they are not satisfied with that.

The officers do not pull over the driver, but continue to chase the speeding driver until they have a measurement that allows them to confiscate the driver’s license. Our contributor of the video clearly disagreed and used expletives that you can also hear from a tailor. He thought it was childish to keep measuring until they could take the driver’s license.

On the other hand, you can say: the driver really drives that fast. A good measurement execution, you could say, is doing a thorough job for the agents. In the end they laser the driver at 117 km/h where you are allowed 50 km/h. In any case, the comments under the video on YouTube are disabled, you can guess why. Check out the video below and judge for yourself.