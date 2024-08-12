Police body camera footage, released in response to a public records request, shows local law enforcement frustration over how Thomas Matthew Crooks — who had been named as a suspect before the shooting — managed to slip out of their sight, climb a rooftop and open fire with an AR-style rifle at Donald Trump, the former president and Republican presidential nominee.

Crooks was able to crawl across a rooftop outside Trump’s rally and fire eight rounds from a semi-automatic rifle before being fatally shot by a Secret Service sniper, law enforcement reports said. The shooter killed one man in the crowd and critically wounded two others. Trump was wounded in the right ear.

Several investigations are underway into the myriad security lapses that led to the shooting.