Yes, that doesn't seem to be allowed anymore. A bit of drifting in a parking lot. Something about the normal traffic rules that also apply there.

This officer, like many of us, could not resist the temptation. That drifting with a Mercedes B-Class is not necessarily super fun and especially makes your buddy in the passenger seat sick. These officers probably know that now too.

But the fun they had… And of course we still have the images, so it wasn't in vain!

source: LongestYeahboyforever

