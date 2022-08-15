When we saw the video at the bottom of this page in our Instagram feed last weekend, we thought it was a repost. But no, again there is someone who has taken to the public road with his race car. In 2019, the police in the Czech Republic also started looking for the driver of this formula racer. Although there are F1 stickers on the front spoiler, this is actually a GP2 car.

Looks like it’s the same guy as last time, or at least the same car. Because how many Dallara GP2 race cars are driving around in the Czech Republic in the colors of Ferrari? The police had found the owner last time, but because he was wearing a helmet, they couldn’t prove it was him and he got out of the fine. We wonder if he will be so lucky again this time.

Again the police are looking for the GP2 car on the highway

In any case, the Czech police have already announced that they are aware of the new images and that they are now conducting another investigation. This reports the Czech Car Mania. They’re asking eyewitnesses to come forward. It is of course forbidden to drive a GP2 car on the public road, because literally everything from lighting to license plate is missing and the car does not meet environmental and noise requirements, for example. Will the driver get away with it again this time?

The GP2 car was filmed last weekend during what looks like a supercar tour. The racer overtakes a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ at the beginning of the video and later in the video we see cars like a Bugatti Chiron and if we’re not mistaken a Ferrari 458 Speciale. Presumably the owner of the race car knew about the tour and wanted to come and say hello.

Specifications of the GP2/08

The Dallara GP2/08 was used in the GP2 racing series from 2008 to 2010. All teams drove this car. The engine is a naturally aspirated V8 that generates over 600 horsepower and, as you can hear in the video, can run more than 10,000 rpm. The car weighs less than 700 kilograms. The GP2 car sounds good, but as an unsuspecting holidaymaker on the Czech highway, you’re probably completely shocked.