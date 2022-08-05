Russia.- Pollution is one of the biggest problems humanity has faced since ancient times. The worst thing about this situation is when it begins to affect other species as well, such as the unfortunate case circulating on social networks of a polar bear with a can embedded in its snout.

Despite the great campaigns that are carried out daily to raise collective awareness about the problem of pollution, the truth is that many people have the bad habit of throwing their waste on the floor, often leaving it lying in green spaces, affecting other animal species.

According to data published on virtual platforms, the sad event took place at a base in the Arctic, located in dicksonto the north of Russiawhere someone would have thrown a can of condensed milk near the beach.

Seeing the can on the ground, the polar bear tried to lick up the leftover food inside the container. To her misfortune, her tongue got stuck, since the lid of the container was not fully open.

Seeing himself in this situation, the huge animal approached a person who was in the area to help him get rid of the can. Making sure that the bear did not represent any danger to its integrity, the person the mammal approached tried to remove the container, but was unsuccessful.

Despite the good intentions of this person, what he was doing to get the can out of the animal was counterproductive, since he was causing harm to the polar bear. Given the complicated situation, an entire operation was deployed to free the mammal from the container.

According to the Russian media outlet Novye Izvestiya, after the notice was given, a specialized team of veterinarians arrived at the scene within a few hours, who first located the bear, which was in the surroundings of the Russian base.

Finding him, they proceeded to shoot darts at him to sedate him and, in this way, when you are asleep, you can take away the can of condensed milk without hurting or causing stress or other type of affectation.

We recommend you read:

After putting him to sleep, the veterinarians took the polar animal to a place further away from the community and, with specialized tools, they removed the can from the snout. And not only that, the specialists left some fish for him to eat once he woke up.