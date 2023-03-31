Mexico.- Videos of youths on motorcycles chasing the Army Mexican, National Guard or police at full speed. That’s part of their job, to know where the ‘government’ is.
This time you will see a video where some pointers did what no one expected when they saw a military convoy approaching their location slowly: They escaped in their vehicles at full speed.
It was on the TikTok account ‘@angemmmm’, alias ‘Señor Puntero’ where the recording was published, accompanied by the musical piece ‘Plumas’ by Grupo 360.
In the clip you can see at least three youths on a motorcycle speeding in the opposite direction to the guardians of order. All of them kept their eyes on the military as they drove away.
The video with more than 165,000 views and almost 15,000 likes is full of comments highlighting the escape of the so-called “hawks.”
Other publications in the same account of the Chinese social network show part of the work carried out by the pointers. More recordings of elements of the Navy, the Army and other Mexican corporations.
VIDEO. Pointers do what nobody expected when seeing the military slowly approaching
My name is Juan Pablo Chaidez Aispuro, born in Culiacán, Sinaloa into a small family that originally consisted of four people: father, mother and two children. From my early years I showed a taste for watching the news and staying informed. I was a graduate of the 2014 – 2018 generation of the degree in Journalism, from the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS), the first in that career since its opening. Regarding professional experience, I was able to gain learning during a period of six months in the sports area of the Noroeste newspaper, where I did professional internships. Later, I had the opportunity to spend another six months in the ranks of Radio Sinaloa, particularly in the news program Informativo Puro Sinaloa, of the state government. There I covered local issues, recorded voice for the newscast, contributed content for other broadcasts and had live participation. Since 2020 I have been in Debate, a company that opened the doors for me to integrate as a web reporter, and months later to hold the position of Editor on the Debate.com.mx site.
