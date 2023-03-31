Mexico.- Videos of youths on motorcycles chasing the Army Mexican, National Guard or police at full speed. That’s part of their job, to know where the ‘government’ is.

This time you will see a video where some pointers did what no one expected when they saw a military convoy approaching their location slowly: They escaped in their vehicles at full speed.

It was on the TikTok account ‘@angemmmm’, alias ‘Señor Puntero’ where the recording was published, accompanied by the musical piece ‘Plumas’ by Grupo 360.

In the clip you can see at least three youths on a motorcycle speeding in the opposite direction to the guardians of order. All of them kept their eyes on the military as they drove away.

The video with more than 165,000 views and almost 15,000 likes is full of comments highlighting the escape of the so-called “hawks.”

Other publications in the same account of the Chinese social network show part of the work carried out by the pointers. More recordings of elements of the Navy, the Army and other Mexican corporations.