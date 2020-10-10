After 9,000 euros spent, in particular in travel expenses to go to Denmark, to benefit from medically assisted procreation (MAP), the fifth attempt will have been the right one: Cécile finally gave birth to a little Raphaëlle, born with forty days in advance. So, what conclusions drawn from this real obstacle course?

“We’re not going to lie to each other … It would be easier if we could do it the same way as straight guys and if there wasn’t everything behind a PMA abroad, tells his partner Flavia to the magazine ‘1:15 p.m. on Saturday’ (replay), but we are not unhappy to have done it and not to have waited for it to be legal… because there, it is really that happiness this little baby. “

Yes, it was a hassle, but it’s not just that “

“There is a lot of pride to have done this course, had the help of Denmark and to have met these absolutely brilliant people there, testifies Cécile. I’ll be proud enough to explain his story to him, to tell him what we had to go through. Yes, it was a hassle, but it’s not just that either. We both managed, starting from scratch, to build this crazy project… “

“We try to put up a lot of barriers and, in the end, we get there together by coming out stronger … And we resort with this wonder, she continues. We hoped that the bill would facilitate parentage, but as they drag, they drag … “ So Cécile and Flavia are going to get married. The date has not yet been set, but it is their next life project: a wedding and, no doubt, a second baby …

