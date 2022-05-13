A moment of silence for this innocent planter. He’s lost a lot of earth and probably won’t make it. Miraculously, this was the only victim of this violent Tesla crash, reports The Columbus Dispatch† The driver was lucky that the car exactly dodged all the massive pillars and actually only drove through the glass. Fortunately, no people stood in the path of destruction.

The crash happened in Columbus, Ohio, USA. According to the police, the Tesla drove into the convention center at about 110 km/h. The driver claims that the brakes of the car no longer worked. The police are not investigating the accident further, so it is not clear whether that was the real reason and whether, for example, Autopilot was activated.