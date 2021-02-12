#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

It has recently appeared on the shelves of household appliances, telephones or televisions. Since January 1, 2021, a repairability index is mandatory for five product families: smartphones, televisions, laptops, but also washing machines and lawn mowers.

This index takes the form of a score out of 10 affixed to these products, their packaging or next to their price. His goal ? Tell consumers if the product in question is “repairable, difficult to repair or not repairable”, Explain the Ministry of Ecological Transition. Through this measure resulting from the anti-waste law for a circular economy, the government hopes to achieve a repair rate of 60% of electrical and electronic products by 2026.

“It’s still really a big progress, because it was difficult to achieve this kind of progress in the law and that the manufacturers, the distributors play the game”, comments to franceinfo Laetitia Vasseur, general delegate of Stop to programmed obsolescence (HOP). However, the co-founder of the association would like the index “be applied to many more product categories, for example printers”. Because “on printers, there is a big problem of repairability, and we would like it to be more transparent thanks to the index”, says Laetitia Vasseur. On this point, the Ministry of Ecological Transition ensures that the repairability index “is intended to be able to be declined to be applied to other categories of electrical and electronic products”.

The association Halte à obsolescence programmed believes that this measure is not, however, a “revolution”. “The revolution, for us, it will arrive in 2024 with [l’]durability index “, continues Laetitia Vasseur. The future measure, which is due to enter into force on January 1, 2024, “will complete or replace the repairability index, with new criteria such as product reliability and robustness “, details the site service-public.fr.

An essential reform for Stop planned obsolescence, because “we, what interests us as consumers and also for the planet, it is above all to know the capacity of a product not to break down”, emphasizes Laetitia Vasseur. With the repairability index, “We know that the product will be repairable, but we don’t know if it will break down a little too quickly”.