What is the probability that a person will be able to record a lightning strike on a plane? Actually the possibility of having that image is as unusual as it is unique, since Ethan Westa young pilot student, never imagined that taking a shot during his daily observatory would be newsworthy in the international media.

He video It is short and impressive. The aircraft is in the middle of takeoff when a ray It hits her forcefully and looks like it passes through her. The plane continues its journey.

On Sunday, March 3, while a Boeing 777-300ER was taking off at Vancouver International Airport, Ethan West, an airplane enthusiast and student of the BCIT pilot program, took out his camera to record how this aircraft reached the sky.

However, the young man was even more surprised after the plane received a direct electric shock and continued as if nothing had happened.

“It's one of my favorite airplanes,” the 19-year-old told CTV News.

After the impact, he decided to check the flight tracker and confirmed that the plane arrived at its destination: London Heathrow.

“I saw it and it continued to rise,” he added to the aforementioned media. “I guess they concluded he was safe and airworthy.”

The footage left many reactions on social networks, one of them being how safe it was to continue the trip.

Given this, “Air Canada confirmed in a statement that the plane was inspected upon arrival at Heathrow airport and resumed the service”, according to the Canadian media CBCNews.

What happens if a plane is hit by lightning and what is the frequency?

The fact that an airplane is struck by lightning is not that rare, since according to the US National Weather Service this happens every one or two times a year.

This is confirmed by the Office of Science and Society of the university located in Canada, McGill, which says that on average it happens once a year.

The incident did not affect any passengers. Photo:iStock Share

In addition, he assures that it is a “scary experience, but the passengers inside are completely safe, thanks to some clever design elements in the planes.”

And he added: “most airplanes are made of aluminum and those that are not usually contain metal frames. This metal structure acts as a conductor, so that when electricity enters at any point, it spreads throughout all the metal parts. This is called the skin effect, because the metal exterior of the plane acts like a skin, preventing electricity from reaching the interior of the plane and damaging the people or instruments inside.”

GERALDINE BAJONERO VÁSQUEZ

