Several blockades and shootings have occurred in Sinaloa after the recapture of Ovidio Guzmánson of drug trafficker Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán.

Passengers on an Aeromexico plane experienced moments of anguish as it moved along the runway before taking off, as one of the cartels that controls this area fired repeatedly at the aircraft.

In the video recorded by one of the crew members, it is observed how the people traveling on the plane have to crouch next to their seats while the shots are heard.

“Why mom?” mentions a child, while a woman asks “what happened?”

Faced with the incident, the airline issued a statement on its social networks in which it clarifies: “This morning a bullet impact in the rifle of an Embraer 190 team that was ready to operate flight AM156 on the Culiacán-Mexico City route, which was canceled for security reasons”.

In the minutia it is also detailed that the plane never took off and that after the incident the protocols for accompanying the passengers were activated and the authorities were notified to carry out the corresponding investigations.

This is not the only incident that has occurred in Sinaloa, since after learning of the capture of Ovidio Guzmán, many leaders of Mexican cartels have taken to the streets.

Due to this public order situation, classes have been suspended in schools, the Government of Sinaloa asked workers not to show up at their offices and to seek shelter.

The governor of this state, Rubén Rocha Moya, has asked people not to leave their homes and to remain calm. The United States embassy in Mexico has issued an alert reminding its citizens not to travel to Sinaloa.

