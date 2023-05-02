Escape maneuver or ‘go around’this is the name of the procedure applied yesterday by a pilot of the lLow-cost airline Flybondi at Aeroparque Jorge Newbery amid the strong gusts of wind that affected Buenos Aires and the Buenos Aires suburbs. According to the pilot, it is a technique widely used in aviation when landing conditions are not ideal or do not give the captain of the aircraft security to descend on the runway.

A Flybondi Boeing 737 was about to land on one of the runways of the Buenos Aires terminal when the ship began to tilt from left to right. The pilot then made a decision due to the vehemence of the wind: he decided to climb again.

How is the ‘go around’ maneuver to land in strong winds



Jorge Polanco, who was a pilot for Aerolíneas Argentinas for more than 20 years, told LA NACION that “what the pilot did was good if he did not feel safe to land.” The experienced aeronaut explained that the escape can be done even seconds before the two wheels of the aircraft’s front gear touch the runway. “What is not perceived from the filming is how high the aircraft was,” said the specialist.

His colleague Walter Gallardo said, in dialogue with LN+, that this maneuver is always practiced in the simulator, sometimes even with a single engine to pose a serious situation, and is “corresponding” when the aircraft does not have wings level when approaching the runway. The pilot acknowledged that the maneuver carried out by the person in charge of the Flybondi ship could be “a bit uncomfortable for the passengers” because when it seems that the plane is about to touch the ground, it suddenly takes flight again.

Out of the ordinary wind at the airport, Flybondi making an escape, excellent decision, we’ll deal with it tomorrow at @ambientedevuelo vua stageam pic.twitter.com/H6OnfmTf0l – Carlos Francisco Rinzelli (@rinzelli62) April 30, 2023

In aviation, ‘go around’ or escape maneuver refers precisely to a landing abort technique that an airplane performs when it cannot safely touch down. “It’s the best decision a driver can make in one or two seconds. I think he acted very well looking for security in the air, “said Gallardo and said that” it is very common.

“It is the most vulnerable moment of the aircraft because we come with very little speed,” added Gallardo, who clarified that “there is no time” to notify the passengers that such a maneuver is going to be carried out because whoever is in command of the plane is attentive to this situation.

With the investigation of the fact, it will be determined if the pilot in question set the escape course at 105, which would have caused the plane to carry out the escape maneuver upwards but slightly to the left, as stipulated by this newspaper. .

What happened at the Jorge Newbery airport

In the last few hours, the recording of a Flybondi plane that took off again when it was about to land at Aeroparque went viral. The episode occurred yesterday afternoon when the strong winds that blew over the city of Buenos Aires affected the flights that had to land at the Buenos Aires terminal.

In that setting, a Flybondi Boeing 737-800 aircraft was in the final leg of its approach to the runway when intense turbulence began to destabilize the aircraft, which began to vibrate and shake. At that moment, the pilot decided to abort the landing, apply maximum power to the engines and go back up.

The pilot Carlos Francisco Rinzelli, in his Twitter account @rinzelli62, defined as an “excellent decision” the one made by the commander of the Flybondi flight seconds before touching down at the header 13 of the metropolitan air station.

Sources from the sector indicated that the maneuver is not something exceptional, but that it is a resource that pilots usually use when they consider that the conditions for a safe landing are not given, even in more benign conditions than those registered yesterday.