Road sign J30, it’s officially called, but you can also just call it ‘the road sign for low-flying aircraft’. You may have spotted the triangular signs with an airplane in them near Schiphol, but never quite understood what to do with them. Do you have to give them right of way if they come from the right? Or are you not allowed to stick your hand out of the skylight?

In the Netherlands it mainly means that you have to pay attention and that you should not be shocked by the planes, but on the Greek Skiathos you really have to be careful. There planes fly extremely low over the beach and the public road. They also call it ‘the second Sint Maarten’, as Princess Juliana Airport is known for a similarly situated runway. Below you can see how an Airbus A321neo from Wizzair comes in extremely low at Skiathos.

Aircraft more often come over extremely low

The video’s uploader calls it a new record for “lowest landing.” Basically every landing is 0 centimeters off the ground, but we get what he means. We had found it very exciting to be there with a high camper. The fact that there is no high fence, but low barbed wire, says enough about how low the planes come across.

Other videos show planes taking off from the runway as well. Then you don’t want to be there with your car, since the jet engines blow a lot of debris your way. Be careful if you stand there as a tourist – just like on Sint Maarten, it is possible that spectators will be blown over or even end up in the sea.