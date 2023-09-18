There is confusion in the United States over a F-35 fighter plane that disappeared, this September 18, and apparently it would be flying without a pilot, automatically.

US officials are asking the South Carolina community for help in locating the plane.

According to United States information sources, the pilot managed to land by parachute and is in a hospital, being treated by specialists.

The moment is seen in a shocking video when the plane goes into emergency.

The incident occurred in an area near the Charleston military base. According to the report, the reason why the pilot was ejected from the ship is unknown. However, there is information thatThe F-35 was put on autopilot before the pilot’s ejection.

Jeremy Huggins, spokesman for Joint Base Charleston, explained “that we have not yet determined” the causes of the emergency and the reasons why the plane’s transponder (object that helps locate the ship) is not working.

One of the reasons that justify the plane not being found is because of its design capacity, which has the objective of not be detected by other aircraft.

“The plane does not have any geographic locator, so if it disappears from radar, it is difficult search it electronically“said a retired official to the EurAsian Times newspaper.

The probabilities are that the F-35 will land in a remote rural area or in the Atlantic Ocean, which would make the recovery of the device, which by the way is valued at approximately 85 million dollars.

