Lacey Purciful ordered a pizza through DoorDash and added a five dollar tip to show your appreciation. However, the delivery man was not very nice to her and was captured by a security camera, where it looks like he responded insulting her.

“I just want to say this is a nice house for a five dollar tipsaid the delivery man

Purciful was surprised by the driver’s comment and responded: “You are welcome“. Immediately afterwards the pizza delivery man cursed to Purciful and walked away.

Purciful was puzzled and upset by the delivery man’s behavior. She contacted DoorDash to report the incident and shared the video on TikTok, where it went viral.

The video sparked outrage among TikTok users, who felt that a 25% tip was more than enough and that the driver had the option of rejecting the order if he was not satisfied with the tip.

The incident has reignited the debate over tipping etiquette in the United States, where tipping tips are common in home food delivery services.

Yes ok Tipping is a way of showing gratitude for good service.it is important to remember that workers also have a responsibility to treat customers with respect.

VIDEO: Delivery man insults woman who gave him a five-dollar tip

Here are some tips to give tip food delivery people:

– The standard tip for a pizza delivery driver is 15-20% of the total order.

-yesi is ordering a large order or several pizzas, you may want consider tipping more than the standard amount.

– If you are not satisfied with the service you receive, you can always choose not to tip. However, it is important to do so respectfully.

– If you experience rude behavior or unprofessional by a food delivery person, you need to contact the delivery service to report the incident.

It is important to remember that tips are a personal choice.

There is no right or wrong amount to tip, and what is considered a generous tip can vary depending on the circumstances. However, it is always appreciated when customers show their appreciation for the hard work of food delivery people.